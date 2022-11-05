Break-away Democrats and Republicans form new "Forward Party"

Associated Press

Italy's new far-right led government adopted a measure Friday formalizing the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy would allow a German migrant rescue ship to arrive in Sicily to land minors and those with medical emergencies, but he said the ship must then return to international waters with the rest of the migrants. The fate of the other ships was not addressed, but Piantedosi said France had indicated it “could accept the possibility to disembark" the Norway-flagged Ocean Viking, which has 234 people on board.