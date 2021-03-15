Break Out of a Bedroom Rut With Colorful Bedding

Gabriela Ulloa
  • Who said minimal bedding comes only in the form of white linen? Upgrade your bedding with this sleek cotton poplin duvet cover made out of 100 percent Supima cotton. This colorful slip is made free of any harmful chemicals, plus it’s shipped in a recycled cardboard box so you can feel even better about your purchase. $213, Magniberg. <a href="https://magniberg.com/products/duvetcover-pure-sateen-fresh-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Created from one of nature’s most durable and lost-lasting fibers, Anthropologie’s hemp collection is the sustainable and hypoallergenic choice for your home. This eye-catching yellow color is muted enough to match up with any aesthetic yet intriguing enough to make a case for colorful bedding. And if you’d like to go for 360 degrees of color, the shade is also available as a <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/RTBwSQLjwYDfx1JoXWobaxiaUiELRnQN7yzMYApFRvAN9Noj67E5BSj4PawNnERV8iQLFbfdWtAbo9KuVgiCuYMibUrW6wKM7v1nVqydMejToWVhQSyt3wMK?cid=604bf564461af3c87558b6de" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:duvet cover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">duvet cover</a>. $268, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/harmony-hemp-sheet-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • There’s never a wrong time for plaid bedding. There…we said it. Slip into comfort and high design with this bold Schoolhouse duvet. Its playful vibe inspires visions of woodland cabins and sitting by a toasty campfire. Seems like a good enough reason to stay in bed all day if you ask us. $159, Schoolhouse. <a href="https://www.schoolhouse.com/collections/winter-21/products/woven-plaid-duvet-cover" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • When the word <em>cozy</em> is in the name, you know it’s gonna be a great time. Made from soft cotton gauze, this duvet cover leans into elevated comfort with its ruffled edges and cool undertones. With a textured overlay and its fresh feel, this sham is the reset all of our bedrooms need this spring. $119, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/cozy-gauze-duvet-cover?category=new-bedding&color=053&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Bright and cheery are the name of the game with this Serena & Lily set. Nothing says spring renewal quite like this bedding. Pro tip: Layer on colors to add dimension, not to mention comfort, to your space. The grounding tones of this collection are a welcoming introduction to those who never thought they’d part with their white sheet sets. $278, Serena & Lily. <a href="https://www.serenaandlily.com/variationproduct?pid=m12914&dwvar_m12914_size=Queen&dwvar_m12914_color=Yarrow&pdp=true&source=detail&utm_source=adlucent&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=adlucent&gclid=Cj0KCQiAv6yCBhCLARIsABqJTjb0Elsa7a3PyIxSrbgvmcoc5p9ePpqHE1BFUiYTN4-rC16hUAi-OFAaArlcEALw_wcB#fo_c=745&fo_k=1226781f0a3e15abbc367cda7fbdcca4&fo_s=adlucent" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’re searching for something a bit more daring than a simple plain print, look no further than this patterned sheet set created by a Clever favorite Brooklinen. Combine the sheets’ breathability factor with a double-take-worthy pattern and we have a winner. $169, Brooklinen. <a href="https://www.brooklinen.com/products/classic-core-sheet-set?variant=32986659323994" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • File this under “currently adding it to our cart as we write this.” For those looking to stay in the linen family, this relaxed bedding set offers a variety of colors that lean toward the muted side but don’t lose any points for vibrancy. $230, Bed Threads. <a href="https://bedthreads.com/collections/bedding-sets/products/lavender-100-flax-linen-bedding-set?variant=32930713862229" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Just like our plaid friends, stripes never go out of style. Stay classic with this wide-stripe set from HAY that feels almost like a beach towel. The timeless pattern will freshen up any space, leaving a lasting and noticeable summer-like effect on the overall aesthetic of your home. Who knew bedding could make such a difference? $85, HAY. <a href="https://us.hay.com/sale/easy-upgrades/%C3%A9t%C3%A9-duvet-cover/2516254.html?lang=en_US#lang=en_US&start=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • There’s nothing quite like the versatility of a quilt. From your bed to your sofa to the fort you decided to build in your living room because #quarantine, this lush cotton velvet quilt has you covered…literally. And if its adaptability (and <em>reversibility</em>—hey, did we just make up a word?) hasn’t quite convinced you, we’ll let its bright green color do the talking. $546, Perigold. <a href="https://www.perigold.com/bedding/pdp/pine-cone-hill-parisienne-velvet-single-reversible-quilt-peh11396.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Like sunshine in a duvet cover. Need we say more? $225, Goodee. <a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/duvet-covers/products/duvet-cover-amber-yellow" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Is colorful bedding the jolt you need?

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

