Break-in case gets a plea deal

Sep. 21—Instead of a jury trial a Pauls Valley man instead chose to take a plea deal in a case dating back just over a year.

Just before jurors were scheduled to be seated for a trial Christopher Trevino, 32, pleaded no contest to a handful of criminal charges related to his overnight break-in at a home east of Pauls Valley back on Sept. 3, 2021.

Trevino is believed to have been under the influence of some sort of drug when he entered the residence in the early morning hours.

It's also believed Trevino thought at the time he was in his own house when the home invasion occurred.

When Trevino was in the house the noise he was making walking around awakened a sleeping couple.

A male homeowner confronting Trevino said it was Trevino who grabbed a hammer and knocked a hole into an ironing board in a craft room. The resident said he then grabbed a shotgun and told his wife to call 911.

The man said he struck Trevino in the stomach with the barrel of the shotgun and was able to get him to the floor and held until officers arrived.

Those officers reported Trevino appeared to be under the influence of some type of stimulant as he remained combative while being taken into custody.

As part of the deal Trevino received a 10-year prison sentence to an amended charge of assault with intent to commit a felony, assault on a police officer and malicious injury to property.

He was given credit for time already served and ordered to have no contact with the victims when he is released from incarceration.