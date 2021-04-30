Break clause? Forget about it: Fight to find tenants for Manhattan's 20,000 abandoned apartments

New York estate agents offer flashy intensives to lure renters into condos as 20,000 Manhattan apartments abandoned - StreetEasy

There was a time, not too long ago, when New York apartments were snapped up before they were even built. All-cash offers, over the asking price, were the only guarantee of securing a property in Manhattan.

But after the coronavirus abruptly reversed a decade of astronomical growth in the property market, it is desperate developers that are now digging deep to secure a sale or a new tenant.

Agree to tour one of Manhattan’s newly built skyscrapers today and agents will send a car to come get you. Commit to buy one of their flats and they will now cover the thousands of dollars in fees Luxury developers Toll Brothers are even offering to pay moving expenses and any penalties incurred by buyers for breaking the renter's current lease.

Demand for rental property has also fallen in London over the pandemic. But the trend is dwarfed by New York, which has seen an exodus during a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

Manhattan now has a huge inventory of an estimated 8,400 unsold new development units, while the borough’s rental market was glutted with nearly 20,000 vacant apartments at the end of last month.

An apartment in One57, once the city’s priciest condominiums, was sold for $28 million in June, a 41 per cent discount from the original purchase price

At one new condominium in the upmarket Tribeca area, developers are offering to pay three years of real estate taxes and charges, as well as a free storage unit, to the eventual buyer of a three-bedroom apartment on the 12th floor, priced at $3.75 million (£2.7m).

Michael Paget told The Telegraph an estate agent was so desperate to shift one of his one-bedroom apartments in downtown Brooklyn overlooking the Manhattan Bridge that he offered him the first three months rent-free.

“They even told me I could have a free gym pass, but I already had one so it was a bit useless,” Mr Paget, a 33-year-old charity worker, told The Telegraph. “There was a definite desperation about it.”

In Manhattan, median rents dipped to a new low of $2,700 per month, marking the borough’s cheapest housing price recorded since 2010.

By comparison, in the weeks right before New York’s Covid-19 outbreak in March, the median asking rent was more than $700 higher at $3,417 per month. In slightly leafier Brooklyn, median rents slipped 10 per cent year-on-year to $2,390 - its lowest level since 2011.

Even with mass vaccination in sight, it could take years for rents to return to pre-pandemic levels, because of permanent job losses and a glut of luxury rental inventory, said Nancy Wu, an economist with StreetEasy.

Customers sit in the outdoor dining area of a restaurant in the West Village neighbourhood of New York - Bloomberg

On the flip side, however, the deep discounts have given renters the chance to live in neighbourhoods that previously would have been unaffordable.

Tens of thousands of new listings across the five boroughs of New York City have become accessible to families that use federal housing vouchers for assistance.

In the Chelsea neighbourhood, for example, voucher-affordable inventory rose by more than 400 per cent in 2020, with more than 450 units available.

But Ms Wu does not think the current slump will last forever.

With the presidential election settled, easily available vaccinations and mortgage rates expected to remain near record lows, the coming months could look quite different.

“As long as sellers keep giving discounts and are willing to negotiate, we’re going to see perhaps one of the busiest sales seasons ever,” said Ms Wu.