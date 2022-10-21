'Break the Cycle' awareness event in Greensburg targets violence, abuse

Oct. 21—"Break the Cycle" is a Unity in the Community event slated Oct. 21 in Greensburg that is meant to raise awareness of problems of racial abuse and assault, as well as domestic violence and other types of abuse.

Held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the free event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St.

"All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event," said organizer Ronel Baccus.

Community organizations and leaders are expected to participate in the event. Food, entertainment and information about area resources will be available.

Those attending may donate Christmas toys for underserved children as well as items to assist Greensburg's Blackburn Center and its clients. A list of needed items can be viewed by visiting blackburncenter.org and clicking on the "Donate" heading.

The Blackburn Center operates a shelter for victims of violence as part of its mission advocating for the rights of all to live free from domestic and sexual violence and other forms of violence.

Through a series of previous gatherings, Unity in the Community has highlighted Black history and leadership and issues related to criminal justice and recovery from substance abuse.

