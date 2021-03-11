Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March: sources

The company logo for Electricite de France (EDF) is seen in Paris
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.

One of the union sources briefed on the matter said there was some cause for optimism that a deal could be reached, after discussions advanced in recent weeks, though there is still no certainty on the outcome.

France and the European Commission have been wrangling over a planned reform of the utility and its nuclear arm for months, in a restructuring dubbed "Project Hercules" and partly aimed at helping the indebted group better cover its costs.

Paris and Brussels have been at odds over the extent to which the nuclear power unit and various divisions at EDF need to be kept separate, in order to avoid a creating a structure in which all its business would benefit from a form of state aid.

Talks over a deal - which would involve resetting the price at which EDF sells on nuclear power to third party distributors - are entering a make-or-break stage, the three sources said.

"The negotiations are coming to an end, and there some elements that are seen (by France) as positive," the union source briefed on the talks said. A second union source said a "conclusive" meeting was planned for the end of March.

EDF and France's finance and energy ministries declined to comment. The European Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.

The French government has previously indicated it was not yet close to a deal, and EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said in an newspaper interview published this week that the EU wanted to break up the company, a solution France is not amenable too.

"There is one absolute red line: there will be no break-up of EDF," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM Business TV on Wednesday.

EDF unions have vehemently opposed a reform of the group, including the more intermediate scenario of a ring-fencing of business units put forward by the company and the French state, on the basis that it could be a prelude to a full break-up.

If a deal with Brussels is not reached soon, it may become harder to pass the reform through the French parliament before a 2022 presidential election. Delays will in turns penalise EDF and its ability to invest, the company has warned.

"The National Assembly's schedule is becoming very tight, and if there isn't a conclusion soon, this is going to spill into 2022. And politically, it will be difficult deal with this in the middle of a campaign," Marie-Noëlle Battistel, a member of parliament who specialises in energy policy, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Gwenaelle Barzic and Elizabeth Pineau, Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • American Dream Lenders Likely to Seize Share of Other Mega Malls

    (Bloomberg) -- The owners of New Jersey’s American Dream project are likely to lose almost half their stakes in two other mega malls used as collateral to finance the $5 billion shopping and entertainment center.With American Dream struggling through a cash flow crisis, lenders are likely to take 49% of the West Edmonton Mall in Canada and Minnesota’s Mall of America, according to Kurt Hagen, an executive at Triple Five Worldwide, the Ghermezian family company that owns the three malls.The interests in Mall of America and West Edmonton were used to secure a $1.2 billion senior construction loan for the New Jersey project, which includes an amusement park, water park, ice rink and indoor ski slope.The cash flow problems at the complex will “likely lead to the American Dream lenders securing a minority pledge in Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall,” Hagen said during a recent appearance before local officials in Bloomington, Minnesota.“It would have been much better if American Dream would have burned down or a hurricane had hit it, financially, because we would have been covered by insurance,” Hagen said. “This pandemic that we didn’t see coming has not been covered and was the worst scenario imaginable.”Many U.S. malls were struggling even before the pandemic accelerated consumers’ shift to online shopping. The American Dream, which broke ground in 2004, has been a victim of poor timing with previous developers unable to bring the project across the finish line before the Ghermezians assumed ownership about a decade ago.The mall, about 10 miles west of Manhattan in East Rutherford, was shuttered for months in 2020, reopening in October with capacity restrictions. It reported sales of $54 million in last year, including $39 million in the fourth quarter.Representatives for Triple Five didn’t immediately reply to a requests for comment.Mall of America received a loan modification on its $1.4 billion commercial mortgage-backed security in December, allowing it to pay interest only on the debt. The mall pays about 10% of Bloomington’s property tax revenue, according to local official Schane Rudlang, which is why Hagen was called to testify.The Ghermerzians are likely to retain ownership of Mall of America, Hagen said, adding the lenders “have no interest in running a shopping mall.”Hagen’s comments were first reported by AxiosFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roblox Soars in Debut as IPO Market Surge Resumes

    The strong start for shares of the videogame platform is an indication that the mania that gripped the IPO market late last year shows no sign of abating.

  • European tech stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures climb on bond yield easing as ECB meeting awaits

    European stocks traded higher Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, as investors celebrated an easing in bond yields.

  • Forget Target & Other Retailers and Buy Five Below Stock?

    Five Below has crushed Target and others over the last year and it rests about 6% off its highs heading into the release of its Q4 fiscal 2020 financial results on March 17.

  • Verizon to Tap Debt Market to Pay $36 Billion Tab on 5G Airwaves

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. made an $8.2 billion payment to the U.S. Treasury Wednesday and expects to go to the debt market to help finance the remaining $36 billion due this month for airwaves that the phone giant needs to accelerate growth.“We expect to access the public debt market as soon as possible, assuming favorable conditions,” Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said on an webcast Wednesday with investors. Verizon raised $12 billion in a bond sale in November and has set up a $25 billion bank facility to help cover the largest splurge of airwaves ever.The largest U.S. wireless carrier, Verizon is chasing rival T-Mobile US Inc., which holds as much as a year lead in the some of the key midband frequencies crucial to the new 5G wireless services that all of the carriers are developing. Verizon committed $45 billion last month in the record federal airwaves auction.The carrier expects to its revenue growth to double to 4% by 2024, riding on a wave of new 5G services. But that will come with higher costs. Verizon plans an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures over three years as it expands its 5G network. The costs are expected to reduce profit by 10 cents a share next year and 20 cents a share in 2023.The airwaves are prized for their ability to travel far and carry lots of data. They are expected to drive years of new revenue growth when deployed for next-generation mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, health-care equipment and manufacturing facilities.The company said Wednesday it will cover 100 million people with its new 5G C-band and millimeter-wave networks by year-end and reach coast-to-coast coverage by 2024.After years of passing up large M&A deals like those engineered by AT&T Inc., Verizon has made a huge bet on its network under the assumption that consumers and businesses will adopt 5G services.“We are in a scaling mode right now,” Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg when he concluded the investor presentation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq Leads U.S. Futures as Global Stocks Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures rose with global stocks as traders considered a tame outlook for inflation. German bonds edged higher before the European Central Bank’s policy meeting.Nasdaq 100 Index futures were set to outperform the broader market, and GameStop shares added 4% on Germany’s Tradegate venue after a volatile day of U.S. trading. Europe’s Stoxx 600 advanced, led by travel shares. Copper climbed above $9,000 a ton in London and the dollar weakened. Markets were relatively calm on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. consumer prices that eased concern about broader inflationary pressures. Ten-year Treasury yields steadied at 1.5%, helping breathe life back into technology stocks that have been pummeled in recent weeks. Also market sentiment is that the U.S. $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle and will be signed by President Joe Biden on Friday. Most Americans will be receiving direct payments of $1,400, with the money starting to go out within days. “It is one of the most far-reaching federal relief efforts to ever pass Congress and another reason to be confident of the outlook for U.S. equities,” said Willem Sels, chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management. “We think that the bond market has sold off too much.”Meanwhile, the ECB is expected to make a policy announcement at 1:45 p.m. Frankfurt time, which will be followed by President Christine Lagarde’s press conference. While the central bank isn’t expected to make any major changes to its bond buying program, the focus will be on the language. Investors are looking for any hint that the ECB plans to take action to contain rising bond yields. ECB Confronts Rising Yields, Delayed Recovery: Decision GuideHere are some key events to watch:The U.S. government auctions 30-year Treasuries Thursday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.4% as of 8:49 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.3%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.9%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% to 1,139.01.The euro climbed 0.3% to $1.1968.The British pound gained 0.1% to $1.3952.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.42 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.49%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $65.13 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.7% to $1,739.57 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Piers Morgan leaves ITV's Good Morning Britain after row over Meghan remarks

    It comes as Ofcom receives more than 40,000 complaints over Morgan's comments about the duchess.

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for comparing Biden dogs to illegal immigrants in Twitter rant

    ‘I guess the White House isn't a sanctuary city,’ said the Colorado congresswoman

  • J&J 'under stress' to hit EU vaccine supply goal

    Johnson & Johnson may struggle to meet its target for delivering vaccines to the EU. That's according to a European official who spoke to Reuters. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant is supposed to supply 55 million doses in the second quarter. But the firm has reportedly informed Brussels that it's facing issues which could complicate that plan. The problems concern the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment. J&J is said to be 'under stress' to meet the target - though it hasn't said it's impossible. The company's vaccine is set to be approved within days by the bloc's regulator. EU deliveries could then start in April, with a goal of 200 million doses this year. The vaccine has already been rolled out in the U.S., though March delivery forecasts there have been cut. There was no official comment on the Reuters report from the EU or J&J. Any delay would further complicate EU vaccination plans, which have been hit by bumpy supplies from other makers. AstraZeneca cut its planned first-quarter deliveries by more than a half. Deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna have also faced delays.

  • Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

    Buckingham Palace’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment has failed to quiet the controversy, with some observers criticizing the royal family for not forcefully condemning racism and suggesting the couple’s version of events may not be accurate. “Too little, too late” was the verdict of royal commentator Peter Hunt, who also criticized the palace’s 61-word statement for saying the issue would be dealt with privately as a family matter. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the palace said.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Split opinion on Meghan, Harry's Oprah interview

    Women's rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said it was "time to hold the monarchy to account" in response to the tell-all television interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.In the interview, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before marrying in to royalty in 2018. Meghan said she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self-harm after pleading for help but getting none.Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born"."And let's also be clear that when we talk about this issue, particularly the issue of members of the Royal family having conversations about the colour of Archie's skin, that is racist," Mos-Shogbamimu said. "It is, for those who would like to see that as, 'oh it's just family having a conversation', no, it's not. That kind of thinking normalises racism."Royal biographer Anna Pasternak said the interview favored Meghan."Nobody asked her about her relationship with her father, nobody asked her the astonishing fact that she only had one member of her family at her wedding," Pasternak said. "This is a woman who seems to make a habit of falling out with people. But none of Meghan's real behaviour was questioned. It was an absolute exercise in torturing the House of Windsor and I came away with a very distasteful taste in my mouth."Tonja Stidhum, a staff entertainment writer at the African American oriented online magazine The Root, said the interview was "very, very revealing and sobering.""It was just like, 'Oh, my God, this is exactly what it's like to be a Black woman,' only on an upper-level class structure, right?"Stidhum said she wasn't surprised to hear about Markle's experience but was devastated to hear the details.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • China could invade Taiwan by 2027, top US admiral warns

    China could invade Taiwan within the next six years as Beijing rapidly steps up its military challenge to American forces in the Indo-Pacific, a top US commander warned on Tuesday. "I worry that they're (China) accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050," Admiral Philip Davidson, head of Indo-Pacific command, told a US Senate committee. "Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years," he said. The Chinese Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as its own even though it has never ruled there, has repeatedly threatened to invade its territory, and in recent months has intensified its aggressive military activity around the island. The democracy of 23 million lies at a critical mid-point of the strategic so-called “first island chain,” which is integral to both Chinese and US military doctrine.

  • Only a third of Americans think Biden's stimulus bill is too big, survey finds

    Despite Republican opposition to the stimulus bill, Americans overwhelmingly support its passage, a new Pew survey finds.

  • Piers Morgan breaks silence on exit after Meghan comments: ‘Trust your gut’

    The UK’s Office of Communications reportedly received more than 41,000 complaints about the now-departed Morgan’s comments. British talk show host Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain just days after what has been called a racist and misogynistic rant against Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reports circulated that a formal complaint was lodged to ITV on Markle’s behalf after Morgan dismissed her revelation to Winfrey that she’d considered suicide, and hers would apparently be one of many: The United Kingdom’s Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments about Markle and Prince Harry following the airing of the program.

  • Biden won't put his name on relief checks, unlike Trump

    President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress. The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that they have the votes to give final congressional approval to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.