How to break out of a flooded car

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Kevin Rivera owes his life to a man he will never meet. Rivera, 18, was leaving his part-time job at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Surrounded by waist-deep water, he searched for a sidewalk. Instead, he was pulled into a ravine and through a narrow sewer pipe in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I couldn’t comprehend where I was, or where I was going,” said Rivera,