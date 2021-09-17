How to break out of a flooded car
Driving through floodwaters is never recommended, but it does happen. If your car starts to flood, it can be deadly. Following these steps could save your life.
The KNP Complex fire is closing in on the Giant Forest sequoia grove in Sequoia National Park, California.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Kevin Rivera owes his life to a man he will never meet. Rivera, 18, was leaving his part-time job at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Surrounded by waist-deep water, he searched for a sidewalk. Instead, he was pulled into a ravine and through a narrow sewer pipe in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I couldn’t comprehend where I was, or where I was going,” said Rivera,
In 2016, an Oregon man may have dissolved after trying to soak in a thermal area.
There are three disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic Friday and two have a high chance of turning into a tropical depression, possibly during the weekend.
In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death. “It’s a natural process where the body is returned to an elemental level over a short period of time,” said Viddal, who likened the practice to backyard composting of food scraps and yard waste. “This is the same process but done with a human body inside of a vessel, and in our case, in a controlled environment.”
Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer. The clothing had blended in with the surroundings, and the body was positioned in a way that made it almost undetectable, said park spokeswoman Joelle Baird. Crews had been looking for Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, a Hungarian national who lived in Hong Kong.
Death Valley brings the heat, but there are other hot spots on this sweltering planet.
Hurricane Ida was a monster storm. But New Orleans learned lessons from Hurricane Katrina and made itself more resilient. The world should take note.
Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem that NYC Audubon has documented for years, said Kaitlyn Parkins, the group’s associate director of conservation and science. “We had a big storm and sort of weird weather and lots of birds, and that’s sort of the perfect combination that can lead to bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.
A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.
Two uncontained California wildfires are projected to spread toward Sequoia National Park, forcing around 75 park personnel to evacuate, AP reports.Why it matters: Park officials said the fires have the potential to threaten a part of the park known as Giant Forest, which is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including one that is considered the largest tree on Earth by volume.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe massive Gen
Wabtec shows off locomotive amid fresh attempt by some US lawmakers to slash carbon emissions from rail transport The train, known as the FLXdrive battery-electric locomotive, underwent successful trials in California earlier this year where it was found to have cut fuel consumption by 11%. Photograph: Courtesy of Carnegie Mellon The world’s first battery-electric freight train was unveiled at an event in Pittsburgh on Friday, amid a fresh attempt by some US lawmakers to slash carbon emissions f
Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.
Fall armyworm devouring a soybean leaf. Scott D. Stewart, Author providedAcross the Northeast, Midwest, South and Southwest United States, homeowners are watching with horror as their lawns turn from green to brown, sometimes in less than 48 hours, and wondering, “What happened this year – and how did it happen so fast?” The culprit: the fall armyworm. As an entomologist, I can attest that their appearance is nothing new: They’re an annual problem, but the scale of this year’s invasion is unprec
A pair of lightning-sparked wildfires in California’s Sierra Nevada have shuttered Sequoia National Park.
Climate change is causing rain to drop heavier within shorter periods of time, potentially leaving longer dry spells amid rising temperatures.
The Indonesian capital is among the worst air polluted cities in the world.
Ella Emhoff is one activist featured in the campaign for the fall "Earth Explorer" collection that hosts a number of weather-ready looks.
First major fall storm of the season will be impactful in southern British Columbia, especially after a summer of dangerous heat and strong drought.
Jack Dwyer pursued a dream of getting back to the land by moving in 1972 to an idyllic, tree-studded parcel in Oregon with a creek running through it. From dusty towns to forests in the U.S. West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn't enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed, but illegal marijuana farms — which proliferate despite legalization in many Western states — are adding strain during a severe drought.