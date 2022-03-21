Break-in at Fresno courthouse downtown, deputies say. Here’s what investigation shows

A break-in at the B.F. Sisk courthouse in downtown Fresno was discovered early Monday, but it apparently did not trigger an alarm, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A courthouse employee entered the building just before 7 a.m. to find multiple desks had been ransacked, according to Tony Botti, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

It was not immediately clear when the break-in occurred and could have been over the weekend, because no alarm was triggered, Botti said. Investigators will review surveillance footage to determine what happened, he said.

Deputies went into the building Monday, sweeping it for people who may have still been inside, Botti said. No one was found.

Employees were locked out of the building for about an hour until the sweep was complete, Botti said.

“To buildings like this, we usually see vandalism rather than break-ins,” Botti said. “It will take some time to investigate.”

Botti said the California Highway Patrol will take over the investigation because the building is state property.