Break in huge water main in Northville repaired; expected to return to service next week

Great Lakes Water Authority has completed repair on the break in a 30-inch water transmission main in Northville.

The break was discovered at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, sinking parts of Baseline Road between Novi Street and Oakland Avenue, flooding the surrounding area and damaging seven to eight houses.

By 9 a.m. Friday, the agency was able to isolate the break and by Friday evening, field service crews had removed most of the water from the break site and were able to get to work on the damaged pipe.

By late Monday morning, crews and their contractors removed 16 feet of damaged pipe and began replacing it with a new segment.

The repairs were completed by Thursday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority announced in a news release, with backfilling of the break site and temporary road reconstruction to be completed on Friday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority also plans to conduct pressure testing and disinfection of the main on Friday and water quality testing early next week.

The main is expected to return to service by the middle of next week.

