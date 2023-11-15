Break-ins and other reports

Nov. 15—A garage was reported broken into at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at 426 E. Seventh St. Two guns and a box of ammunition were missing.

A break-in was reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday at 2215 E. Main St. A safe was stolen.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jayme Dean Anderson, 28, on local felony warrants at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday on Margaretha Avenue.

Juveniles cited

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested for violation

Police arrested Murnico Eugene Gomez, 19, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation after a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday at East Fountain Street and North Newton Avenue. He was also cited for no proof of insurance.