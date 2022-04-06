Break-in at Knights of Columbus

Apr. 6—NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department is investigating a break-in Tuesday at the Norwalk Knights of Columbus on West Main Street.

Not much is known, Police Capt. Jim Fulton said.

"There was a break-in. I don't know how much money was taken. It is under investigation," he said.

Fulton said money is missing and nothing else.

"There were signs of forced entry," he said. "They could have been old marks so, apparently, they don't know if there was forced entry or not.

"It is under investigation."

Fulton said any tips would help in the investigation.

"Any information that would lead to the arrest would be appreciated," he said.