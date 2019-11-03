How to Break the Legal Logjam in the South China Sea

In November 2017 President Donald Trump commenced a five-nation Asian tour in which he announced that he was honored to be in the heart of the “Indo-Pacific” region. Following Trump’s speech, the United States issued the National Security Strategy (NSS) in December of 2017 and the National Defense Strategy (NDS) in January of 2018. In 2018 the U.S. Pacific Command was renamed the Indo-Pacific Command, designating India as a “major defense partner.” These actions together signal that the “Indo-Pacific” region has emerged as a revised conceptualization of the region where India and the Indian Ocean (and its littoral countries) are considered to be geographically and politically interdependent with the rest of Asia-Pacific region. More importantly, the rhetoric signals that India is now regarded by the United States as a major actor in an expanded region.

Current policies are intended to cast a larger net to bring former non-aligned countries (like India and Bangladesh) into the U.S. “camp” to confront what the United States believes to be revisionist trade, international law and security policies pursued by Beijing. The much enhanced strategic relationship with India fits within the framework of the so-called “Quad”, which includes the additional participation of Japan and Australia. The Quad converges on such topics as freedom of navigation, China’s Belt and Road Initiatives, China’s respect for international law, and, in the case of India, encirclement from Chinese projects in Pakistan.

Given the United States’ apparent “tilt” towards a more holistic regional approach that includes India, the question becomes how will this new rhetoric and realignment of the U.S. Info-Pacific Command actually manifest? To what extent are the United States and India’s policies aligned to confront Chinese behaviors that both countries regard as destabilizing? This paper will assess these questions and then project the types of concrete actions taken by the United States and India that could address joint areas of concern.

Read the original article.