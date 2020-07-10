'Make-or-break moment': Trump heads to New Hampshire for campaign rally amid sagging polls, coronavirus fears

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s last political rally showed the risks of campaigning in the age of coronavirus.

His rally in New Hampshire on Saturday could be a test run for how those type of big campaign events will go forward in the future – if they go on at all.

“This rally is really a make-or-break moment for Trump,” said Dan Eberhart, an energy company executive and GOP fund-raiser. “This needs to be a success to prove out the strategy that in this kind of COVID environment, these kinds of rallies still have legs, still have purpose and that this type of campaigning can continue.”

Trump’s New Hampshire rally, which will be held at an airport hangar at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease, comes as the president is trying to recharge his struggling campaign amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases and as polls show him trailing the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November.

Trump heads to New Hampshire still shadowed by questions over what went wrong at his rally last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Even amid lingering concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, campaign officials hyped up that event and boasted that they had received requests for 1 million tickets. Turnout was far smaller than expected, with just 6,200 people showing up and leaving Trump addressing a lot of empty seats in a 19,000-capacity arena.

What’s more, eight campaign staffers on the advance team and two Secret Service agents who worked in Tulsa ahead of that event tested positive for coronavirus. Tulsa’s top health official said Wednesday that the rally and the protests that accompanied it likely contributed to the city’s recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The event on Saturday will be only Trump’s second in-person rally since much of the country went into lockdown over coronavirus. But it comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. have topped 3 million, more than 133,000 Americans have died from the disease and as the U.S. continues to set a daily record of new cases.

The Trump campaign said it will distribute face masks at Saturday’s event and will encourage attendees to wear them, even though Trump himself has resisted wearing a mask in public.

In New Hampshire, the rally has raised red flags for many local officials concerned about the potential spread of coronavirus from the event. A handful of Portsmouth officials want to mandate that face masks be worn by people attending the event, but Mayor Rick Becksted doesn’t favor such a mandatory policy and says the city has no jurisdiction over the federally owned land where the event will be held.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said it is “imperative” attendees at the rally wear masks but that he won’t mandate them. Sununu has said he plans to meet Trump at the airport when he arrives, but that he won’t attend the rally.

Holding political rallies while much of the nation is concerned about coronavirus poses real risks for Trump, said David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“He is a visual reminder of the coronavirus as he speaks,” McLennan said. “He’s speaking in front of big, often unmasked crowds – and sometimes not-so-big crowds – at a time when everybody is paying attention to these (coronavirus) numbers to some degree.

“That being said, I’m not sure the president has any other tools for his campaign. He’s kind of between a rock and a hard place in that that’s what he did in 2016 to great effect.”

