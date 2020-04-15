Break Necks In This Custom LS3-Powered 1963 Chevy Nova Restomod

Old-school aesthetics meets a modern performance punch with this show-worthy two-tone stunner.

There are different kinds of car enthusiasts. One of those is the purist who believes that classic cars should be restored to factory specifications as if it just rolled off the assembly line decades back, and the sight of anything different sort usually leaves them with clenched fists and a sweaty brow. Another type of enthusiast is one who appreciates or doesn't mind taking a classic and building a tastefully done restomod as the ultimate street machine stuffed with both modern and classic components. This incredible 1963 Chevrolet Nova represents the latter, and it is being offered by Proxibid.

The body of this stunning Nova features a two-tone contrasting paint job using the two metallic hues of PPG Machine Silver over Atomic Orange, a rendering and design by Eric Brockmeyer that was brought to life. To give the body a smooth look is the shaved door handles, trunk lock, and all badges. Both bumpers in the front and back have been smoothed and painted to match the lower body color. Even more, the firewall has been smoothed along with the inner fenders. Adding to the exterior aesthetic is the addition of Coy wheels mounted on Riken rubber.

Take a look inside the custom engine compartment and see that this modernized old-school Nova is packing a potent punch. Powering the car is a modern GM Performance LS3 V8 engine, color-matched with a custom engine cover and air induction system. Shifting power is provided by a Tremec six-speed manual transmission that twists a Ford 8.8-inch rear end. Extra oomph and rumble come from the Edelbrock headers send spent gases through a custom exhaust system that exits via Flowmaster mufflers. Handling comes from a Heidts independent front suspension with a 4-link out back with an AccuAir ride system. Wilwood brakes bring all that power to a halt.

Inside this Nova restomod is a beautiful custom leather interior professionally installed by Noone Customs. That includes a custom console that contains controls for the power windows, the AccuAir setup, and the shifter and Lokar emergency brake. The dashboard has been filled and smoothed and houses Stewart Warner gauges and switches for the Vintage Air system, Ididit tilt steering column, and a Billet Specialites steering wheel.