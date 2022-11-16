Break-in at Ohio farm releases as many as 10,000 carnivorous mink into the wild, police say

Thousands of mink were released from their cages at a mink farm in northwest Ohio overnight Monday, police say.

The property owner first said 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from their cages after vandals destroyed fencing at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township but later said farm employees were able to capture many of the animals loose on the property, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said. The farm is less than 15 miles from the Indiana state line.

The incident, which is being considered a breaking-and-entering crime or vandalism, remains under investigation, Riggenbach said. But the office posted the information about the freed mink as soon as possible early Tuesday "to notify our communities what was going on," Riggenbach told USA TODAY. "So they could start making informed decisions and understand what had taken place."

He warned local farmers and residents about the danger posed to the area by the animals, which were being raised for fur at the farm.

Are mink dangerous?

Mink, which resemble ferrets and weasels, are not considered dangerous wild animals, the Ohio Department of Agriculture said. But the department advises people in the area to keep a close eye on backyard poultry and livestock.

In the wild, mink eat everything from frogs and fish to mice and rabbits. Owners of pets and livestock should be aware, the sheriff's office release said. "Minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills," the release read.

"They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish."

How do you capture thousands of mink?

The sheriff's office suggested local, licensed trappers who could assist residents in capturing mink if needed. Officers also contacted the state transportation department after reports of drivers hitting the animals on a road near the farm.

"We wanted to contact ODOT to make them aware and let them come out and just assess what the roadway was looking like and if there was any steps the felt were appropriate to deal with the animals being killed on the roadway," Riggenbach said.

Also assisting in the investigation: the Ohio State Patrol, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

That's a lot of mink on the loose! pic.twitter.com/pfSR1l6iOC — ODOT NW Ohio (@ODOT_NWOhio) November 15, 2022

Lion Farms USA did not respond to phone calls from USA TODAY.

Who might release mink from farms?

Animal rights activists have released mink from mink farms. The Animal Liberation Front, an animal rights group, has claimed that on Nov. 8 a member released 1,000 mink from a fur facility in Massillon, Ohio, about three hours east of Lion Farms, The Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

Authorities told the Enquirer they have been checking in with nearby fur facilities since that claim was posted, but no farms in the area have reported missing mink.

The Animal Liberation Front did claim to have freed 150 to 200 of the animals in a September 2013 raid at a mink farm in Van Wert County, the Van Wert (Ohio) Times Bulletin reported Tuesday.

COVID and mink

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, there were concerns of coronavirus infections on mink farms in the U.S. Denmark killed all the millions of mink in the country's mink industry – they are raised for fur – after the virus spread from workers to mink and back to humans. (The Danish government had planned to end the industry in 2024 but accelerated the plan because of the pandemic.)

At the time, the Ohio Department of Agriculture said there had been no virus outbreaks in mink in the state, reported The Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network. It was unclear at the time how many mink farms existed in Ohio because the state agency does not regulate or track the farms.

In Michigan, two mink farm employees, along with a taxidermist and his wife, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 probably were the first U.S. cases of animal-to-human COVID “spillover,” The Detroit Free Press, also part of the USA TODAY Network, reported this year.

Contributing: Victoria Moorwood, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio mink farm vandals release up to 10K animals, police warn county