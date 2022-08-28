Break-up pressure on HSBC mounts as report claims strategy is misguided

The Chinese investor pushing for a break-up of HSBC has increased the pressure on the bank with research backing calls for change and warning that its current strategy is at risk of backfiring.

An independent report that is believed to have been commissioned by Ping An, HSBC’s largest shareholder, said a “radical rethink of structure” is needed to improve the bank's financial performance and could add up to $20bn (£17bn) to its value.

Analyst Peter Toeman said that hopes that rising global interest rates would improve HSBC's profitability could prove misplaced as fears of a recession in the UK and US mount.

He also took aim at its commercial banking (CMB) and global banking and markets units in a note seen by the Telegraph, arguing they “destroy value” and need to be overhauled. The research was first reported by the Sunday Times.

The Chinese insurer Ping An - which owns more than 8pc of HSBC's shares - has been pushing for a break up of the bank and wants it to spin off its more profitable Asian division. HSBC has pushed back against the proposal. The note thought to be commissioned by Ping An suggests the activist is stepping up its attack.

Mr Toeman said: “Currently management expects rising global interest rates to repair the sub-par profitability of CMB and raise group profitability to a new high, but relying on macro-economic variables may not prove a permanent fix."

In particular, he pointed out that interest rates could soon be falling again as economies fall into recession.

Mr Toeman added: “Whilst management might believe that rising interest rates will transform HSBCs performance, the outcome is far from certain. Rather than the returns improving from 10pc to 13pc, an outcome of 11pc as we estimated from historic data might prove more realistic. Certainly 13pc is entirely unprecedented for the post Global Financial Crisis era.”

Earlier this month HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said: “We have sympathy for Ping An and all our shareholders that our performance has not been where it needed to be for the last 10 years.”

But he warned that splitting the company would be costly and come with a “significant execution risk”.

HSBC has faced criticism after finding itself caught in the crossfire of rising tensions between China and the West in recent years. Some shareholders have said a break-up would help the bank navigate the political pressures it is facing from both sides.

HSBC did not respond to a request for comment.

