Break-in reported in Clarks Grove and other reports

Aug. 9—The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report of a break-in at 6:55 a.m. Monday at 306 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. Items were stolen.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in was reported to a garage at 4:56 a.m. Monday at 207 S. Fifth Ave. in Albert Lea. The door was damaged.

Thefts reported

Two Honda generators valued at a total of $5,600 were reported taken at 9:01 a.m. Monday at 77820 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 10:29 a.m. Monday of the theft of a large butcher knife and small hammer at 204 E. Front St.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 2:02 p.m. Monday of a person who was scammed out of $2,500 through an email scam at 1452 W. Main St. in Albert Lea.