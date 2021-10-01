Break-in suspect with snake avoids jail time

Oct. 1—AMESBURY — A local man charged with breaking into a woman's apartment while carrying a knife and a milk snake in August was ordered by a Newburyport District Court judge on Thursday not to possess any dangerous weapons, including poisonous snakes.

Jeremy Gage, 29, of Friend Street saw a charge of breaking and entering in the daytime to commit a misdemeanor continued without a finding for a year.

Threatening to commit a crime and disturbing the peace charges were also continued without a finding for a year. Gage originally faced the more serious charge of breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony/person in fear but saw it reduced by the plea deal Thursday.

In the next year, Gage must stay out of trouble with the law, have no contact with the victim, not abuse the victim, and cannot posses any dangerous weapons. Doyle then said that included poisonous snakes, drawing a few chuckles in the courtroom.

Milk snakes are not venomous.

Amesbury police Officer Travis Tremblay responded to a Friend Street apartment building Aug 16 about 7:15 p.m. after receiving word that someone was trying to kick in the door of a neighbor's apartment and threatening to kill her.

Tremblay entered the apartment building along with Officer Neil Moody and Sgt. David Noyes. Tremblay spotted Gage running down a stairwell on the third floor. Moody and Noyes grabbed Gage on the second floor and handcuffed him.

"In Jeremy's left hand was a snake," Moody wrote in his report. "I could not tell if the snake was real or fake. I asked Jeremy if the snake was real which he stated it was. He was ordered to drop the snake and walk towards me. He was then placed in handcuffs until we could figure out what was going on."

Tremblay, who was on the third floor, spoke to the woman. She told him Gage was pounding on the front door and accusing her of ripping off his friend.

The woman then opened the door and ordered him to leave. Instead, Gage pushed his way in before the woman was able to push him out of the apartment and close the door. That's when Gage threatened to "kick down the door and (expletive) kill you," Tremblay wrote in his report.

In addition to a snake, Gage was carrying a large folding knife, according to Tremblay's report.

Court records show Gage has a lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile court.

When asked by a reporter, Gage's attorney said he did not know what happened to the snake after police ordered Gage to drop it.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

