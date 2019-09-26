Break a sweat with Nintendo’s newest game, Ring Fit Adventure

Staying fit isn’t easy, and if you’re a resident in a bustling city, it can be even harder to stay on track.



After work happy hours, dinners or any other random event can pop up and throw you off your goal, but Nintendo wants to help you stay focus — and have a good time.



The gaming company recently debuted its latest game that combines fitness and adventure. Appropriately titled, Ring Fit Adventure, the main objective is to stay in shape while also breaking a sweat. The game invites you to explore a fitness-inspired world and engage in fit-battles using a Ring Con and Leg Strap accessories.









Ring Fit Adventure officially debuts on October 18, but you can pre-order the game for $79.99 on Amazon or Nintendo's site.