Break-in, theft and other reports

Jan. 4—Police received a report of a break-in of a shed at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday at 414 Commercial St. Chainsaws were reported missing from trucks that were in the sheds.

Lock cut on storage unit

A lock was reported cut on a storage unit at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave. It was unknown at that time if anything was taken.

Damage reported

Damage from spray-painting was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

Building broken into

A building was reported broken into at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday at 625 W. Main St.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Wayne Lee Telthoester, 54, for disorderly house and disorderly conduct at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday at 201 W. Main St.

Apartment broken into, items stolen

Police received a report at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday of an apartment that had been broken into some time either that day or the day prior at 1201 Southview Lane. Several items were reported missing, including jewelry, a camera and a monitor.