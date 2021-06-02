The Breakdown: Biden administration weighs response to ransomware attacks

Reuters

The economy grew at a "somewhat faster rate" from early to late May, the Fed reported in its Beige Book summary of anecdotal reports about the economy on Wednesday, with officials noting "the positive effects...of increased vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures." But getting a $20 trillion economy back to speed posed challenges of its own, Fed officials reported based on contacts in their 12 regions. Homebuilders could not keep up with demand, manufacturers faced delivery delays of the material needed to finish goods, and "it remained difficult for many firms to hire new workers, especially low-wage hourly workers, truck drivers, and skilled tradespeople."