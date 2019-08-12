A breakdown of gun terminology to help you in discussions on mass shootings and debates over gun control

Joshua Roberts/Reuters





The language surrounding firearms can be tricky, and the gun lobby sometimes seeks to discredit gun control advocates by pointing to incorrect use of gun-related terminology.

"Assault weapons," for example, is among the most divisive phrases in debates over gun control.

There's been a renewed discussion over gun control following several mass shootings in the past few weeks that took place in California, Texas, and Ohio.

Given ongoing and divisive debate over gun control in the US, it's helpful to understand the breakdown of some of the most important terms that frequently come up after mass shootings.

Some of these terms might appear inconsequential, but relate strongly to discussions on what type of guns and firearm accessories should be regulated more strictly or even banned. (And some in the pro-Second Amendment camp have been known to mock people calling for new gun laws when they use incorrect terminology in reference to firearms.)

Semi-automatic vs. automatic

A semi-automatic firearm refers to a gun that fires a single round or bullet each time the trigger is squeezed or pulled, and then automatically reloads the chamber between shots.

An automatic firearm is essentially what many Americans likely think of as a machine gun, or a firearm that continuously fires while the trigger is squeezed or pulled and reloads the chamber automatically.

The vast majority of firearms in the US are semi-automatic, and include rifles and handguns. Semi-automatic firearms are available across the US with few restrictions.

Automatic weapons are heavily regulated and expensive.

The manufacture and importation of new automatic firearms has been prohibited since the Firearm Owners' Protection Act of 1986. But this still allows for the purchase of automatic firearms made before a certain date in 1986, meaning automatics are technically legal in certain circumstances.







Magazine vs. clip

"Magazine" and "clip" are often used interchangeably, though they aren't the same thing.

A magazine is a container that holds cartridges or rounds of ammunition and feeds them into the firing chamber of a gun. Some magazines are internal, while others are detachable.

A clip holds multiple rounds of ammunition together, often on a metal strip, to be fed into a magazine. Most guns have magazines (revolvers and some types of shotguns do not have magazines), but not all firearms use clips.







Assault weapons