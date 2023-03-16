Breaker Resources NL's (ASX:BRB) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Breaker Resources (ASX:BRB) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Breaker Resources' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Breaker Resources is:

56% = AU$41m ÷ AU$74m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.56.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Breaker Resources' Earnings Growth And 56% ROE

First thing first, we like that Breaker Resources has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Breaker Resources' exceptional 47% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Breaker Resources' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 31%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Breaker Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Breaker Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Breaker Resources doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Breaker Resources' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Breaker Resources.

