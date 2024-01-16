The Breakers expands its holdings on Royal Poinciana Way in Palm Beach with an $11.5M buy

The Breakers has once again expanded its real estate portfolio on Palm Beach’s Royal Poinciana Way, this time with a purchase recorded at $11.5 million.

A company affiliated with the resort just bought a mixed-use property in the middle of the block at 249-253 Royal Poinciana Way, the deed recorded Jan. 16 shows.

The property includes a trio of buildings with three storefronts and seven residential apartments on the town’s historic Main Street, which offers direct access to the Flagler Memorial Bridge.

Since 2010, companies affiliated with The Breakers have bought five properties on Royal Poinciana Way’s north side between Bradley Place and South County Road. In all, those deals have totaled about $55.5 million, courthouse records show.

A mixed-use development with three storefronts and seven apartments at 249-253 Royal Poinciana Way in Palm Beach has sold for $11.5 million to a company affiliated with The Breakers resort. The storefronts are leased by the Samuel Owen Gallery, Une Belle Trouvaille and Diane Firsten.

The Breakers also owns the block of Royal Poinciana Way on the opposite side of the street between Cocoanut Row and South County Road. That land is part of the resort’s golf course.

The property that just sold is about a mile from the The Breakers’ historic oceanfront hotel building.

The three buildings on Royal Poinciana Way have a total of 5,606 square feet. The storefronts are leased by the Samuel Owen Gallery and two clothing boutiques — Une Belle Trouvaille and Diane Firsten.

The property was sold by CSPB RPW LLC, a Florida limited liability company owned by a joint venture between Spencer J. Schlager and Charles “Charlie” L. Rosenberg, a pair of Palm Beach real estate investors who own other properties in town.

Their ownership company paid $4.38 million for the property in February 2020, courthouse records show.

Schlager declined to discuss the transaction.

Paul Leone, CEO of The Breakers, was traveling Tuesday and did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Breakers and its properties in Palm Beach are owned by companies controlled by the North Carolina-based Kenan family. They are directly related to Mary Lily Kenan Flagler Bingham, the widow of railroad-and-hotel tycoon Henry M. Flagler, who in the late 19th century transformed Palm Beach into the nation’s premier winter resort town for the society set of the so-called Gilded Age.

The Breakers resort faces the ocean in Midtown Palm Beach.

In April, Flagler System Management paid a recorded $9.35 million for the former PNC Bank at 245 Royal Poinciana Way, immediately east of the building that just changed hands.

When No. 245 and its parking lot sold, Leone issued a statement saying the acquisition furthered the resort’s efforts “to revitalize the island’s historic Main Street and the development of Royal Poinciana Way.”

His statement added: “This investment was inspired by our dedicated family ownership; their long-term perspective and desire to enrich the community is fundamental to our organization's business strategy and success.”

Farther east on the street, a company affiliated with The Breakers owns the ground-floor retail space and underground parking garage of the Via Flagler by The Breakers mixed-use development The company paid $20 million for that property in late 2018, when the retail-and-condominium development was still in construction.

West of the building that just changed hands this week, Flagler System Management paid $11 million in April 2022 for a retail-and-office building at 283 Royal Poinciana Plaza on the corner of Bradley Place. That building is home to offices and longtime retail tenants that include the Sprinkles Palm Beach ice cream shop and RSVP Global Pack and Ship.

The Breakers also owns 265 Royal Poinciana Way, which houses administration offices for the resort and was formerly the home of the Palm Beach Daily News.

Schlager and Rosenberg’s joint ventures also own commercial buildings in Palm Beach that include 215 Brazilian Ave.; 375 N. County Road; and, on Royal Palm Way, Nos. 324, 340, 350 and 440.

*

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Breakers resort buys another building on major street in Palm Beach