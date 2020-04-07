Breakeven On The Horizon For 4basebio AG (ETR:EXNN)

4basebio AG's (ETR:EXNN): 4basebio AG, an enabler of advances in medical science and patient care, focuses on manufacturing DNA products for therapeutic and other uses. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a -€301.0k loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -€899.0k, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on EXNN’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for EXNN, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the industry analysts covering EXNN, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2019, before generating positive profits of €183k in 2020. Therefore, EXNN is expected to breakeven roughly a few months from now. What rate will EXNN have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 124%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, EXNN may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of EXNN’s upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that EXNN has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that EXNN has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

