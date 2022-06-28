Breakeven On The Horizon For Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX:AHI)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Advanced Human Imaging Limited's (ASX:AHI) future prospects. Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of AU$14m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$23m, the AU$18m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Advanced Human Imaging's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$1.1m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 110%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Advanced Human Imaging given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Advanced Human Imaging, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Advanced Human Imaging's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is Advanced Human Imaging worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Advanced Human Imaging is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Advanced Human Imaging’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

