Breakeven On The Horizon For Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX:AHI)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Advanced Human Imaging Limited's (ASX:AHI) future prospects. Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of AU$14m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$23m, the AU$18m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Advanced Human Imaging's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Advanced Human Imaging is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$1.1m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 110%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Advanced Human Imaging given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

