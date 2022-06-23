Breakeven On The Horizon For Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX)

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aroa Biosurgery Limited, a regenerative medicine company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and distributing medical devices for wound and tissue repair using extracellular matrix (ECM) technology in the United States and internationally. On 31 March 2022, the AU$224m market-cap company posted a loss of NZ$8.4m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Aroa Biosurgery's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Aroa Biosurgery, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of NZ$8.4m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 88% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aroa Biosurgery's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Aroa Biosurgery has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

