Breakeven On The Horizon For ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ATN International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATNI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. The US$535m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$22m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on ATN International's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering ATN International, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$3.6m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 110% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ATN International's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ATN International currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in ATN International's case is 47%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.