Breakeven On The Horizon For ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People’s Republic of China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥1.3b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥503m, the US$507m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ATRenew's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for ATRenew

ATRenew is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Online Retail analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥246m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 99% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ATRenew's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of ATRenew to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – ATRenew's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further examine:

Story continues

Valuation: What is ATRenew worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ATRenew is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on ATRenew’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here