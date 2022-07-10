Breakeven On The Horizon For Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Aya Gold & Silver Inc.'s (TSE:AYA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Aya Gold & Silver Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The CA$629m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$307k and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.8m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Aya Gold & Silver's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 3 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that Aya Gold & Silver is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$49m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Aya Gold & Silver's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Aya Gold & Silver has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

