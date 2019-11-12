Breakeven On The Horizon For BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BHTG): BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. The US$30m market-cap company’s loss lessens since it announced a -US$15.2m bottom-line in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$8.5m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which BHTG will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for BHTG, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

BHTG is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Commercial Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$3.2m in 2021. BHTG is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will BHTG have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 109% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, BHTG may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for BHTG given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I would like to bring into light with BHTG is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in BHTG’s case, it has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

