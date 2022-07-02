Breakeven On The Horizon For Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Calidus Resources Limited's (ASX:CAI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$4.8m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$6.2m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Calidus Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Calidus Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$63m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Calidus Resources' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Calidus Resources currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Calidus Resources' case is 79%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

