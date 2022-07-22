Breakeven On The Horizon For Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Clean Power Hydrogen Plc's (LON:CPH2) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The UK£109m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£3.3m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Clean Power Hydrogen's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Clean Power Hydrogen

Expectations from some of the British Machinery analysts is that Clean Power Hydrogen is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of UK£3.0m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 97% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Clean Power Hydrogen's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Clean Power Hydrogen currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Clean Power Hydrogen which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Clean Power Hydrogen, take a look at Clean Power Hydrogen's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Clean Power Hydrogen worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Clean Power Hydrogen is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Clean Power Hydrogen’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • 2 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors who buy stocks benefiting from secular demand trends could see tremendous gains over the next five years.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • The Labor Shortage for Railroads Is a Mess

    Union Pacific said when it disclosed its earnings that it had to limit loadings, while CSX reported trouble finding workers.

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns inflation poses a fresh threat to investors - and cautions against banking on a huge stock rally

    Investors are facing high inflation for the first time in 40 years, and their preferred strategies might fail to protect them against it, Burry said.

  • Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings

    Bitcoin fell 5% on Thursday morning in Asia — after briefly moving above US$24,000 overnight — as Tesla Inc. said it had sold 75% of its Bitcoin holdings. The cryptocurrency was at US$22,767 in midday trading, per CoinMarketCap. See related article: Ethereum price breaks US$1,600, Ethereum Classic surges 22% Fast facts In a shareholder letter […]

  • Mortgage applications have cratered to their lowest point since 2000. Here's what it means and why you should care

    The biggest story in markets today is that mortgage demand is at its lowest point since George W. Bush was just starting his first term as president.

  • NC makes billion-dollar bet on penny stock company – will it pay off?

    The euphoria showed by North Carolina economic development officials when it landed its first EV manufacturing plant may have been justified. But a deeper look reveals a company betting the farm that those EVs will be a hit.

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 2 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging To Be Bought Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are companies in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years. As such, investing in them is almost as much about a capital growth opportunity as it is a matter of income/dividends. In that vein of thought, here's why Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) are worth buying right now.

  • S.Korea's huge pension fund a local force driving won lower

    South Korea's strenuous attempts to defend a sharply weakening currency have run into an unstoppable home-made force working in the opposite direction: the national pension fund. The National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest such fund, has a hefty and growing appetite for equity and bond investment abroad, which it can feed only by selling won for foreign currency. All this downward pressure has made the won the worst performer against the U.S. dollar among currencies of emerging Asian economies this year.

  • Domino's Pizza's delivery driver shortage is so bad that 40% of stores are 'utilizing call centers'

    The lack of delivery drivers continues to hammer the business of Domino's Pizza.