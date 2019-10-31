Breakeven On The Horizon For Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc's (LON:EYE): Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. On 30 June 2019, the UK£40m market-cap posted a loss of -UK£2.4m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on EYE’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for EYE, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering EYE, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of UK£827k in 2022. EYE is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. How fast will EYE have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 88% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, EYE may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of EYE’s upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I would like to bring into light with EYE is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in EYE’s case is 60%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

