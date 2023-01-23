Breakeven On The Horizon For Electra Battery Materials Corporation (CVE:ELBM)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Electra Battery Materials Corporation's (CVE:ELBM) future prospects. Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The CA$108m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$35m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$13m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Electra Battery Materials' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 4 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that Electra Battery Materials is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$19m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 106%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Electra Battery Materials' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 25% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

