Breakeven On The Horizon For EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse EverCommerce Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVCM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2021, the US$2.2b market-cap company posted a loss of US$97m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is EverCommerce's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering EverCommerce, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$1.5m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 120% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving EverCommerce's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. EverCommerce currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in EverCommerce's case is 55%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

