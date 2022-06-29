Breakeven On The Horizon For Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Fission Uranium Corp.'s (TSE:FCU) future prospects. Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CA$6.8m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$8.9m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Fission Uranium will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the Canadian Oil and Gas analysts is that Fission Uranium is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$3.0m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Fission Uranium's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 2.0% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

