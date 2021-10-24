Breakeven On The Horizon For Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Freshlocal Solutions Inc.'s (TSE:LOCL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Freshlocal Solutions Inc. provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The CA$62m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$31m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$37m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Freshlocal Solutions' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the Canadian Consumer Retailing analysts is that Freshlocal Solutions is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$5.8m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Freshlocal Solutions given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Freshlocal Solutions is its debt-to-equity ratio of 121%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

