Breakeven On The Horizon For Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Genmin Limited's (ASX:GEN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Genmin Limited, an exploration and development company, produces iron ores in Africa. The AU$79m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$4.0m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Genmin will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Genmin, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$74m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 101% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Genmin's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Genmin currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

