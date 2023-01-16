Breakeven On The Horizon For ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ioneer Ltd's (ASX:INR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. On 30 June 2022, the AU$955m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$13m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is ioneer's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that ioneer is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$48m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ioneer given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ioneer has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are key fundamentals of ioneer which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview.

Historical Track Record: What has ioneer's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on ioneer's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

