Breakeven On The Horizon For Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Iridium Communications Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IRDM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The US$6.1b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$56m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Iridium Communications will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the American Telecom analysts is that Iridium Communications is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$3.3m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 123% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Iridium Communications given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Iridium Communications is its debt-to-equity ratio of 123%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

