Breakeven On The Horizon For Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL)

Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Kalium Lakes Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Western Australia. On 30 June 2021, the AU$172m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$623k for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Kalium Lakes' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Chemicals analysts is that Kalium Lakes is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$7.8m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Kalium Lakes given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Kalium Lakes currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

