Breakeven On The Horizon For Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Mondee Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MOND) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The US$796m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$39m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$83m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Mondee Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Mondee Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Hospitality analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$18m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 111% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Mondee Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Mondee Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 192%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

