Breakeven On The Horizon For Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OTLK) future prospects. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. The US$246m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$66m on 30 September 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Outlook Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Outlook Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$74m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Outlook Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

