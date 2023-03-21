Breakeven On The Horizon For Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. On 31 December 2022, the US$315m market-cap company posted a loss of US$28m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Valens Semiconductor's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Valens Semiconductor is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Semiconductor analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$2.3m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Valens Semiconductor's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Valens Semiconductor has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Valens Semiconductor which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview.

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Valens Semiconductor's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Valens Semiconductor's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

