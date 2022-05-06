Breakeven Is Near for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSE:USA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in North America. On 31 December 2021, the CA$186m market-cap company posted a loss of US$158m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Americas Gold and Silver will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Americas Gold and Silver is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$3.3m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 108%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Americas Gold and Silver given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

