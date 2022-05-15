Breakeven Is Near for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Archaea Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:LFG) future prospects. Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$24m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$40m, the US$2.2b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Archaea Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Archaea Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$77m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 76% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Archaea Energy's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Archaea Energy currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Archaea Energy's case is 42%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

