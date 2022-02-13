Breakeven Is Near for Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Brave Bison Group plc's (LON:BBSN) future prospects. Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The UK£20m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£2.0m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£464k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Brave Bison Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the British Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Brave Bison Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of UK£1.8m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 169%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Brave Bison Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 5.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

