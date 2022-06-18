Breakeven Is Near for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II's (NYSE:PRPB) future prospects. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$2.7m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the American Capital Markets analysts is that CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$97m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 101% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

