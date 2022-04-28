Breakeven Is Near for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. The US$2.5b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$175m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Diversey Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.



Diversey Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Chemicals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$24m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 92% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Diversey Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Diversey Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

